LAHORE: At least five people lost their lives in the wee hours of Tuesday when fire engulfed a bakery located in Lahore’s Barkat Market, Aaj News reported.

According to the reports, all five people suffocated to death by dense smoke. Body of the deceased have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

The blaze was brought under control with the help of the fire department. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.