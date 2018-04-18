At least 20 PTI lawmakers in KP allegedly sold votes in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: PTI says at least twenty of its law makers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly allegedly sold their votes during recent Senate elections.

This was revealed in an investigation report of the party and also later acknowledged by the party Chief Imran Khan at a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The report further said PTI members received 600 million rupees in exchange of changing their loyalties.

The report reveals that three PTI members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly received 114 million rupees on 27th of February while five PTI members received 40 million each on 28th February.

Six members of the party received 30 million rupees each on first and second of last month. In one case, a woman member of the KP Assembly on second of last month came to receive the money in Islamabad. She demanded 50 million rupees but was offered 40 million rupees.

PTI Chief Imran Khan said these twenty members are being issued show cause notices and proper action will be taken against them.