Assets reference against Dar adjourned due to defense counsel’s ailment

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (INP): The assets accumulation reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar was adjourned Thursday morning due to the ailment of defense counsel.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed an interim reference against Dar in September last year on the Supreme Court’s directives in the Panama Papers case.

During the court proceedings, the court was requested to delay recording witnesses’ statements against the co-accused in the case as defense counsel was ill.

The court then adjourned the hearing till April 25 (Wednesday).—INP