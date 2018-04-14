Asifa rape & murder case: BJP cabinet ministers quit from Iok puppet regime

Two BJP ministers Chander Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh who had attended a rally in support of the Kathua rape accused have resigned from the Mehbooba Mufti puppet regime.

The voice for justice to an 8-year-old girl Asifa who was disgraced and murdered in Kathua area of Jammu, has started coming from across India and abroad.

Police Crime Branch charge-sheet filed in a local court, revealed that the minor girl was abducted, drugged, gang-raped for seven days and killed inside a temple.

On Twitter, a campaign with hashtag JusticeforAsifa has been started by Tweerati, demanding stern punishment to the accused.

Politicians including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Jignesh Mehvani, and Sushma Swaraj took to the twitter and demanded justice for Asifa.