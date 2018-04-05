Army Chief inaugurates two mega projects in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday inaugurated two mega projects in South Waziristan Agency (SWA).

Speaking to the local tribal elders, he said having lived through very difficult times during terrorism and kinetic operations against terrorists, Pakistan now was in the phase of stability and development, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.

He urged them not to allow anyone to jeopardise the peace attained at very heavy cost in blood and national exchequer.

He said earliest mainstreaming of FATA to the popular aspirations of the local tribes was essential for its development and enduring stability.

He acknowledged tribal brethren for their full support to army and their resolve to maintain and strengthen the gains. The tribal elders thanked Pakistan Army for restoring peace and development works and assured that tribes would stand firmly with Pakistan Army for journey towards enduring peace.

At Makeen the COAS also met father of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud, condoled with him and offered Fatiha. He said army would support all efforts to help him get the justice. Commander Peshawar corps and IGFC KP South were present during the visit.

The projects include Agriculture Park at Wana and a Market at Makeen. Both these facilities are part of socio-economic uplift programme for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The projects have been executed by Pakistan Army engineers in collaboration with the government. Agriculture Park Wana comprises multiple components including state-of-the-art Pine Nut Processing Plant, 1000 ton capacity cold storage facility, ware houses, godowns and 128 shops. ‘Makeen Market Complex’ has 728 shops, allied facilities and a children park.—NNI