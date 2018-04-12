Army Chief confers awards on military personnel

RAWALPINDI: An investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday to confer military awards upon army personnel for their sacrifices and acts of gallantry in defending the motherland.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa gave away the awards.

Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military was conferred upon 32 officers, Tamgha-e-Jurrat was given to two officers, Tamgha-e-Baslat was given to 33 officers and soldiers. Four officers and soldiers were given UN medal.

Speaking on the occasion, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that peace and stability has been restored in the country as a result of the sacrifices rendered by martyrs and ghazis.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs, he said that no medal or worldly benefit can substitute the sacrifice of martyrs. He said that Pakistan has successfully defeated the menace of terrorism.

General Bajwa said that no power on earth can cast an evil eye on Pakistan till valiant mothers and daughters of this great nation continue sending their sons and brothers to defend the motherland.

Martyrs’ awards were received by their family members.

Heirs of martyrs and senior military officers were also present on the occasion.