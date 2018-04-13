Arjun Kapoor burst on media for Janhvi Kapoor

Web Desk: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor slammed the news portal in the defense of his half-sister Jahnvi Kapoor when an online website sensationally shared her photos in an offensive way.

Actor on Thursday, says it’s a shame to see how the country looks at young women. Arjun tweeted, ‘You know what, you man, you as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone’s attention and it is shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this. Shame on you… This is how our country looks at young women. Yet another shining example. Ashamed by this.’

The news portal later withdrew the post.

In the photo, she was seen sporting a white cotton dress with a low back.

Arjun Kapoor seems standing with father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Khushi Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor, after the death of veteran actress Sri Devi.

Earlier, when the social media users abuse Janhvi, Arjun’s sister Anshuka Kapoor rushed to rescue her.