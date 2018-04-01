Another MQM-P leader joins PSP

Karachi: Another MPA and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) from Hyderabad joined Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Waseem Hussain from Hyderabad announced joining the PSP at a press conference alongside PSP leaders.

The people of Hyderabad will decide whether his decision of joining PSP is right or wrong, Hussain said.

At the press conference, PSP leader Anis Qaimkhani said they reject the new delimitation of constituencies.

He added that the next chief minister of Sindh will be from the PSP.