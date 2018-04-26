Another intermediate paper Leaked in Karachi

KARACHI: Another Intermediate mathematics paper leaked in Karachi about 15 minutes before the exam beginning.

According to reports, first-year mathematics question paper, was leaked on social media 10 minutes before the exam was about to start.The worst thing is that the exam also went ahead with the same question paper. Annual intermediate exams became controversial after another paper was leaked out.

However, on 24 April 2018, the second-year zoology paper was also leaked on the social media half-an-hour before the exam starts.

Yesterday, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said he regretted the ban on media coverage of the ongoing intermediate exams imposed by the board.To prevent the exam papers from being leaked, the Intermediate Board had put a ban on media coverage.

—PPI