Akshay, Abhishek join Reshma to boost their career

Web Desk: The bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan have hired the services of Salman Khan’s former business manager Reshma Shetty to take their career to the next level.

Ms Shetty is popular because she prefers working exclusively on one client’s career at a time. But this time, she agreed because Akshay and Abhishek are close friends and are keen that they share her business acumen to further their careers.

According to a source, ‘Akshay has been advising Abhishek about the right career moves. Working with Reshma is part of the game plan.”

Akki’s producing film will feature Akshay and Abhishek together in the lead.

Source: Deccanchronicle