Ajay Devgn celebrated his 49th birthday in Paris

Web Desk: On Monday, Ajay Devgn celebrated his 49th birthday. For celebrating his birthday he along with wife Kajol, Daughter Nysa and son Yug flew to Paris to ring in the special day.

Actor Devgn, shared a picture of his family with newly married couple Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta, on his Instagram account. The family photo had everyone smiling for the camera and the caption, ‘Fetes d’anniversaire a Paris. (Birthday party in Paris) was written along with it. Another post on Devgn’s profile had him posing with his seven-year-old son Yug. The ‘Before & After’ photo had Kajol and Ajay’s little one sad and gloomy first but all cheerful after having a bad full of candies for himself. The same photo was shared by Kajol who could not stop gushing after seeing the father-son duo bond. “Just watching them like this <3” she wrote along with photo.

While talking to media about balancing work and personal life, Ajay said, ‘I try and balance my work well very well. I spend a lot of time with my children. Sometimes it happens that you are stuck but most of the time I see to it that I spend time. I keep going to Singapore to spend time with my daughter Nysa and here also I do not work more than eight hours and not on Sundays.

Source: The IndianExpress