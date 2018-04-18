Aisha Khan’s dance with his husband on Despacito song is going viral

Web Desk: Pakistani actress Aisha Khan recently got married with Major Uqbah Khan. The couple danced at their wedding on Despacito song.

A video of the couple matching steps as they grooved to the peppy number, originally sung by Peutro Rican Luis Fonsi featuring rapper Daddy Yankee, has gone viral on the internet, with many hailing as the couple’s attempt as absolutely adorable.

The couple’s adorable dance on the song gave people a goose bump. The video has been viewed by more than 90,000 times on YouTube.

