Adiala Jail is being readied to welcome ‘special guest’: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former premier and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday the people whose association with his party spanned generations will not switch loyalties.

Speaking to the media inside the accountability court after his arrival in connection with hearing of a graft case, he said a six-month deadline was set for not adjudicating the case against him, but handing down punishment.

Sharif said he wanted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to not exert any pressure on candidates aspiring to run in the coming general elections.

He said there’s talk that Adial Jail is being cleaned up and asked do they know someone is coming to the jail.

Sharif reiterated the people having long association with the PML-N will not ditch the party, adding that the people won’t vote for those changing loyalties.

He said his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the chief executive of Punjab where the ruling party holds sway, had carried out exemplary development work in south Punjab in different sectors, including in health, and transportation.

To a question about the disgruntled party leader Chaudhry Nisar, he said the nation knew much about him and that they didn’t want to listen any more in this regard.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Captain Safdar appeared before the accountability court today in the Avenfield apartments case filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).— NNI