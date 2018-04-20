A baby girl killed due to teddy bear

Web Desk: A young mother has revealed the moment she discovered her baby daughter has died due to suffocation in her sleep.

The 18-months-old baby girl was suffocated in her sleep after teddy bear fell on top of her. 23-year-old mother says she had stuffed a narrow gap between bed and the wall with soft toys to stop her falling through.

She found her baby underneath the 3ft-tall teddy and not breathing.

“It was just a normal school morning. I went through to the girls’ room to waken them up and get Dior ready for school. When I opened the door all I could see of my little girl was her legs sticking out from under the teddy,” she says.

“She was lying face facing up in the bed but with the big teddy on top of her. She wasn’t breathing,” she continued.

Source: Metro.co.uk