A 4-month baby raped and murdered in India

Web Desk: In Indore, India, a four-month-old baby was raped and murdered on Thursday. The infant’s body was found in the basement area of the heritage palace. Her blood was smears on the stairs.

While examining the case, even the policemen were not able to hold their tears. A suspect member of the family, is under custody.

The autopsy report confirmed the savage sexual assault, and said the infant died due to head injury.

Indore: Girl under one year of age killed after allegedly being raped in MG Road police station limits. Police reached the spot after getting information that a child’s body is lying unattended with blood spots around it. One arrested #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/FSvno5Mwr4 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

The father of the baby sells balloons and they are nomadic. The baby was abducted while sleeping with family on a porch.

CCTV footage shows a man arriving in a cycle, picking up the girl and moving toward to commercial complex. Later, he is seen returning to the spot alone.

The body was found barely 100m behind a statue of Rani Ahilya Bai Holkar, Indore’s legendary 18 century ruler.

Source: Indiatimes