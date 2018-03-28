‘Zia testimony proves Panama case is fraud’

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday claimed that the prosecution’s key witness Wajid Zia’s testimony has “washed away all the allegations against us.”

Sharif was talking to journalists after appearing before the accountability court today.

The former director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia was cross-examined by Sharif’s counsel Khwaja Harris in the court, which resumed hearing the Avenfield reference against Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

Nawaz remarked that ‘the drama’ would not last long as in his opinion the case was a ‘fraud’.

‘Many forces are a part of this fraud against me and my family. Those who have registered the case against us should be embarrassed’.

‘We cannot be punished in this case,’ he remarked.

Sharif said he appeared before the court out of respect for the law. “Why would I come for the case hearing? My wife is under treatment [in London].”

The ousted premier, who was flanked by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Tallal Chaudhry and Marriyum Aurangzeb, remarked that he is not being allowed to leave the country now.— INP