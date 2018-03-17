Zardari, Imran flaying Punjab govt to hide their failures: Shehbaz

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari were criticizing development projects in Punjab to hide their failure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh.

Addressing a public gathering here, the chief minister said an alliance of the two opposition parties was made to deceive the people through politics of lies and baseless allegations.

He said the nation would give a strong reply to this alliance after three months during the general elections.

Responding to baseless allegations levelled by the PTI chief regarding the Multan Metro Bus project, Shehbaz offered a transparent investigation, saying he would quit politics if corruption of even a single penny were proved against him and if otherwise, the nation would decide punishment for Khan.

He said all the institutions, including parliament and armed forces, were playing their important roles to end terrorism from the country.

The PML-N government had strengthened the national economy by eliminating electricity load-shedding from the country, Shehbaz maintained.

The government, he said, had taken revolutionary steps to improve education, health, agriculture and other sectors. Free books were being provided to children along with imparting quality education, he added.— APP