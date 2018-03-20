Xi holds phone talk with Modi on bilateral ties

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Modi’s invitation.

Modi first congratulated Xi again on being elected Chinese president, saying it demonstrates that Xi enjoys the support of the whole Chinese nation.

Both India and China are ancient civilizations with global influence, Modi said, adding that India will work with China to enhance high-level exchanges, deepen bilateral ties, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs to further a closer developmental partnership between the two countries and promote global and regional peace and development.

Xi appreciated Modi’s congratulation, saying the just-concluded annual sessions of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have achieved a great success.

At the sessions, a new state leadership and leadership of the CPPCC National Committee were elected, important proposals such as constitutional amendments were approved, while a new round of institutional restructuring of the State Council has started, Xi said.

China will deepen its reform and opening up, he said, adding that China, while realizing its own development, will make greater contribution to the common development and progress of the world.—NNI