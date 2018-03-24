World’s Tuberculosis Day: 10 facts you should know about disease

Web Desk: Tuberculosis is a leading cause of death, it is generally caused by bacteria that attack lungs, but it is curable and preventable.

The day of Tuberculosis is observed every year on March 24. The aim of celebrating the day is to spread awareness for eliminating it.

Here are the 10 facts you should know about the disease.

Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the top 10 reasons of worldwide death.

TB is caused by bacteria named as Mycobacteria tuberculosis, that affects our lungs.

10.4 million people fell ill with TB and 1.7 million died from the disease, in 2016. More than 95% of illness occurs in low and middle-income countries.

It can spread through air from person to person. When affected people cough, sneeze or spit, they induce TB germs into the air.

Seven countries account for 64% of the total, leading with India then followed by Indonesia, China, Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria and South Africa.

Globally, one-fourth of the people had latent TB, means people have been infected by TB bacteria but not yet ill with the disease and cannot spread it.

TB is a main killer of HIV-positive, in 2016, 40% HIV patient died due to TB.

Over 53 million lives were saved through TB diagnosis and treatment between 2000 and 2016.

Persons with weak immune systems, people living with HIV, malnutrition or diabetes, or people who use tobacco, have much higher risk of falling ill.

Ending the TB epidemic by 2030 is among the health targets of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Deccanchronicle