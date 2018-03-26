Web Desk: This riddle can boost your thinking skill and improve your memory. It’s not only children who can benefit from solving them since they are useful for adult, as well.

Can you solve this riddle?

Which glass has more water?

Take some time and study the image more carefully.

Can you cope with it?

Gave up?

Looking for answer?

Answer

In comparison with the other things, the paper clip takes up the least amount of space. If you take all the things out of the glasses, you’ll see that glass B has more water.

Source: Brightside