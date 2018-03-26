What may happen if you have banana at night?

Web Desk: Bananas are full of nutrients and antioxidants. They are rich in nutrients that help a lot to maintain the blood pressure level in your body. It can eliminate the bacterium that causes stomach ulcers and also eases heartburn.

People seem confuse about whether it is safe to have banana during night or not? So here is the answer. There is nothing unsafe about eating bananas at night. But, one may want to avoid it late at night. It is known to aggravate cough and cold. As banana is a heavy fruits, it takes a long time to digest. If you want to eat it make sure you have it 2-3 hours before you hit the bed. Bananas make you feel lethargic and lazy too.

If you have cold or cold, so you should avoid eating bananas because during night you are more vulnerable to infections. If you feed your body with this food, it may transfer energy that your body is not exactly looking for at that time.

Therefore, it is the best to avoid it at night.

Source: NDTV