What makes him to use his own feet as a pillow?

Web Desk: A man has been filmed using his own left foot as a pillow after doctor amputated it when he was involved in a bus crash.

On Saturday, this man worked as a helper on a school bus which overturned while trying to avoid colliding with a tractor. It is also reported that twenty-five schoolchildren were also injured in the accident in Ghanshyam, India.

According to his relatives, doctors amputated his leg and placed it under his head as a pillow. They argued that it was the doctors that put it there and they didn’t give him a real pillow for another two hours.

Relative said, “When we reached the hospital, we saw his leg being used as a headrest.”

‘I repeatedly asked the doctors to intervene but they refused. Finally, after about two hours, I managed to get a pillow for him from the market and that’s when the leg was removed.’

Source: Metro.co.uk

