What makes Anushka, Virat to cancel their dream house’s booking?

Web Desk: Newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have reportedly cancelled the booking of their sky bungalow in Mumbai. Virat had purchased a sky bungalow in an under construction building for Rs. 35 crores. It was on 35th floor.

The recent reports suggested that Virat had decided to cancel it because the couples planned to shift there after wedding but the flats are still under construction. The couple has now rented another plush apartment on the 40th floor of a sky-scrapper in the city, whose rent is Rs. 15 lakhs every month.

They are now planning to buy a penthouse between Mumbai’s western suburbs of Bandra and Versova.

