We want rule of law and supremacy of constitution in the country: Sharif

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef said that he was not in the favor of dispute but for the betterment of the country there should be a change into constitution.

Talking to the journalist, outside the court on Thursday, Shareef said that, “Entire nation has seen what happened in Senate. Who guided Imran and Zardari to Sanjrani House?

He said, “we want rule of law and supremacy of constitution in the country, we are not in favor of confrontation but are only desirous of running the country in accordance with law.

While criticizing the cases against him, Sharif quoted that the politicians who have cases against them are charged with corruption and kickbacks except him, his case is the first case of this nature in which there is no such allegations.

He considered the present system bad and said that he worked for the betterment of the system but will bring different system in election.

Former Prime Minister demanded to inquire Mehmood Achakzai’s statement regarding the Balochistan government, who claimed that an officer terminated government of Balochistan.

He said, “Half of my life has passed, I experienced several up and down but it also happened with other politicians, we should learn from it.

Accountability Court Islamabad resumed hearing of NAB reference regarding Avenfield Properties against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members today (Thursday) headed by judge Muhammad Bashir.

Head of the Joint Investigation Team Wajid Zia will record his statement today.

loading...