Voters to decide about future govt in upcoming general elections: PM

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says PML-N government has delivered despite all odds.

He was addressing a public gathering in Nankana Sahib.

The Prime Minister said their opponents leveled different allegations against the government, but the completion of development projects repudiated their false claims.

Earlier, addressing inaugural ceremony of first CCV line and aluminum alloy manufacturing plant in Sunder Industrial Estate in Lahore the Prime Minister said in the upcoming general elections in July this year the voters will decide about future government.