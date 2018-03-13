Virat takes off from cricket for Anushka

Web Desk: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli treats his wife Anushka Sharma as his queen. This youngest couple never fails to grab the public’s attention with their adorable pictures.

Virat Kohli took time off from cricket field and decided to spend quality time with his wifwy Anushka.

Recently, Virat shared a picture with his wife on Twitter and captioned it, “chilling and how’. The picture reveals that the couple is so happy with each other.

Anushka had been out of town to shoot for her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga. But when she came back, Virat went to pick her at the airport early morning. The couple is giving us relationship goals.

Source: Indiatimes

