Web Desk: In a shocking video, vehicles are being washed away during flash flood in Brazil. It was filmed on March 16, and then was uploaded on Facebook.

The video showed toppled cars fully submerged in water. Reportedly, many commuters were injured after being trapped in cars while being drifted away by the water.

Brazil witnessed a rainfall that has caused severe flash floods, power outages and even landslides.

Click here to watch video

Source: Indianexpress