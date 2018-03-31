US Visa to be issued after appraising social media history

Web Desk: The US government is planning to expand the scope of background checks conducted for every US Visa application. The US State Department wants future visitors to submit five years of social media history.

According to the CNN report, US will ask you to submit five years of social media history, looking at a potential scouring of their Twitter and Facebook histories, among other things.

Notices were formally submitted on Friday to make this move official, asking nearly all visa applicants to the US to submit five years of social media handles for specific platforms identified by the US government.

We could be seeing changes to the US visa application process soon, asking applicants to list down their social media accounts for further scrutiny.

Earlier, in 2017, US embassies could ask visa applicants for passwords to their own social media accounts.

This change won’t take into effect anytime soon, not at least for the next 60 days.

Source: Indiatimes