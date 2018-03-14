‘Unfreeze my accounts’; Rao Anwar to CJP

KARACHI: Former Senior Superintendent Police Malir, Rao Anwar and main accused in the ‘unjust’ killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud has again sent a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar, asking him to unfreeze his bank accounts, Aaj News reported.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was unable to confirm the authenticity of the letter. “I don’t know if the letter is real or fake,” said CJ Nisar.

However, the court has included the letter in its record.

The CJP on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with the progress in the murder case as only 10 out of 24 accused are apprehended by police and the main culprit is still at large.

Deputy AG Sohail Mehmood informed the court today that all suspected individuals have switched off their mobile phones.

When asked about the cooperation of intelligence agencies with the police, IGP Khawaja responded that both the Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are cooperating with the Sindh police and providing technical assistance.

This is not the first time that absconder officer has send a letter to CJP almost a month ago in which he pleaded not guilty of extra judicial killing. In the same letter he requested for a free and fair joint investigation team to look into the controversy.

CJP asked the former SSP to appear before the court, assuring him full security. Anwar on the other hand opted to remain underground to which the court issued him contempt of court notice as he failed to full fill courts order and asked the State Bank of Pakistan’s representative to freeze his accounts.

loading...