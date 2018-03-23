UN hails role of Pakistani peacekeepers

The United Nations has hailed role of Pakistani troops and civilian personnel who served in UN Mission in Liberia during country’s transition to peace and democracy.

During the winding up of the mission’s medical unit today, the Assistant Secretary-General for UN Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita, appreciated and acknowledge the contribution made by PAKMED and all Pakistani men and women who have served for peace in Liberia.

Pakistan contributed more than 2,000 peacekeepers to UN mission in Liberia per annum.