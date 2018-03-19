UN adopts Pak’s resolution on strengthening efforts to prevent drug abuse

VIENNA: The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs has unanimously adopted Pakistan’s resolution on strengthening efforts to prevent drug abuse in educational settings.

The resolution was adopted during the commission’s sixty-first regular session in Vienna.

The resolution drew attention of the Commission to the common challenges of drug use among children and youth in schools, colleges and universities settings.

It underscored the need for enhanced efforts, including policy interventions and comprehensive drug prevention programmes, to protect children and youth from the scourge of illicit drugs and to make educational settings free from drug abuse.

The resolution emphasized the important role of educational settings in promoting healthy lifestyles among young people and calls for close coordination among law enforcement, education and health authorities at domestic level.

It reflected political commitment of the global community to promote international cooperation through exchange of experiences and good practices and technical assistance to address drug abuse in educational settings.

Pakistan’s initiative to table this resolution was widely appreciated.