Two MQM-P lawmakers join PSP

KARACHI: Two members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday announced that they are joining former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Naheed Begum who is a member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) from the constituency PSW-153 and Naila Munir, an MPA on a reserved seat for women RSW-155, made the announcement during a press conference held in Karachi.

Kamal, while addressing the press conference, called for an end to atrocities in Karachi.

“The representatives whom people of Karachi elected sided with thieves,” he said.

“People of Karachi always voted for the MQM but the party did nothing for them,” Kamal added.

The PSP chief said he holds the MQM responsible first and then the PPP for the state of Karachi.—INP