Twitterati suggests a polite way of firing someone

Web Desk: From being polite to pure savage, Twitterati came up with many innovative ways of firing someone politely. This tweets are quiet handy for those bosses who has planned to fire his/her employees.

Twitter was playing the game, in which users were asked to give polite ways of firing an employee.

In no time, people started responding to the tweet using the hashtag #FireSomeonePolitely. Here are the some hilarious but creative responses.

You’ve been promoted to customer #FireSomeonePolitely — Jeff Dwoskin – Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) March 12, 2018

Good news, you get to sleep in tomorrow!!#FireSomeonePolitely — Captain GayFace™️🏳️‍🌈 (@LDsquidtastic) March 12, 2018

#FireSomeonePolitely Will everyone with a job please take one step forward ……. not so fast, Benson. Can we talk? — Low Key Savage (@FrankRLax61) March 12, 2018

It’s not you. It’s the 150 people who work with you. #FireSomeonePolitely — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) March 12, 2018

#FireSomeonePolitely

I would like to invite you on a permanent vacation that won’t be paid, and I won’t be there. — Katt Funny (@KattFunny) March 12, 2018

#FireSomeonePolitely You no longer have a place on our payroll but you’ll always have a place in my heart. — Full of Frap (@FullofFrap) March 12, 2018

#FireSomeonePolitely

Employee of the Month ☺️.. for the last time ..! pic.twitter.com/2WlzmIn4Kn — Ɉɇnnɨ 💋 (@Jeanne_Mystica) March 12, 2018

We think you need more free time on your hands… #FireSomeonePolitely — Geoffrey Gould (@realbadger) March 12, 2018

Source: Indianexpress

