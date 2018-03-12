Twenty-nine geniuses in one picture gone viral

Web Desk: While celebrating the Women’s History Month, this iconic photo has been doing the rounds on Twitter. The picture featured twenty-nine geniuses of the world.

Not only the photo has world’s most renowned inventors and forefathers of science, it also shows Marie Curie, the only women to stand out in the crowd. She is still one of only two to have won in two different scientific disciplines.

In the wake of this year’s Women’s Day, this rare photo of 1927, has resurfaced on social media and has been doing the rounds on the internet.

The photo was captured at the Solvay Conference in the year 1927. It was regarded as the most intelligent photo of all time.

Look how Twitter responded on this extremely rare photo.

Marie Curie (front row, 3rd from left) with Pauli, Bohr, Einstein, Schrodinger, Direc, Heisenberg, Lorentz and Planck at the Solvay Conference, 1927. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/9AVjKAfL0V — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 8, 2018

Marie Curie (front row, 3rd from left) with Pauli, Bohr, Einstein, Schrodinger, Direc, Heisenberg, Lorentz and Planck at the Solvay Conference, 1927. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/OS9s0pygKU — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 1, 2018

Did you know: In 1913 Marie Sklodowska Curie was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University.

During her award, the principal of the university, Sir Oliver Lodge, called Marie Curie “the greatest woman of science of all time”.

Image: @CadburyRL #UoBWomen #IWD18 pic.twitter.com/6BQ5F1OxGn — Uni of Birmingham (@unibirmingham) March 8, 2018

Source: Indianexpress

