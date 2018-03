Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to increase base monthly salaries by more than 1,300 yen ($12.20) for the year beginning April, according to the automaker’s union.

The increase by Japan’s largest automaker, considered a bellwether in the nation’s annual wage negotiations, would mark the fifth consecutive year of salary rises, but is less than 3,000 yen demanded by its union and is well below the 4,000 yen given in 2015.

