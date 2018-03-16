Top 10 Holy sites of Muslims in the world

Web Desk: Holy sites are sacred places, where people go for worship. As Islam is the second largest religion in the world and it has spread mostly in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. Most of the Muslim holy sites are very popular for pilgrims and other tourists.

Here is a list top 10 holy sites of Muslim.

Al-Masjid Al-Haram, Mecca

Mecca is the holiest place for all the Muslims in the world. It is also the largest mosque in the world that covers an area of 356,800sq-m. Millions of Muslims visited here for performing Hajj. It is the largest gathering in the world.

Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, Medina

It is the second holiest site in Islam. Masjid-e-Nabawi is situated in Medina. It was built by Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H). It is a big destination for pilgrims who perform Hajj from Mecca to Medina.

Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem

It is located in the old city of Jerusalem. The mosque is believed to be the second house of worship after the Masjid Al-Haram in Mecca.

Imam Ali R.A, Iraq

Imam Ali is situated in Najaf. It is a tomb of Hazrat Ali R.A. It was built by an Iranian ruler Fannakhosraw Azod ad Dowleh in 977.

Masjid Qubbat As-Sakhrah, Jerusalem

It is located on the Temple Mount in the old city of Jerusalem. It is the most controversial piece of property because it is the Holy place of Christians, Jews and Muslims.

Great Mosque of Djenne, Mali

It is considered an architectural achievement of the Sudano-Sahelian architectural style. It is located in the flood plain of Bani River. It is the most famous landmarks in Africa.

Quba Mosque, Medina

The first stone of the mosque were placed by Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) when he arrived on his emigration from Mecca to Medina.

Sultan Ahmed Mosque, Istanbul

It was built in 1616 in Istanbul, Turkey. It is visited by many tourists. It is popular because of it’s blue tiles that adorn its interior.

Selimiye Mosque, Turkey

It is located in Edrine Turkey. It was built in the Ottaman tradition. It was designed by architect Mimar Sinan. The complex of the mosque contains a hospital, school, library, baths etc.

Hassan II Mosque, Morocco

It is located in Casablanca Morocco. It is the world’s 7th largest mosque. Almost 105,000 worshipers can be gathered here at a time.

Source: Topyaps