Three-years-old develops allergy after using cheap makeup products

Web Desk: A shocking picture of a 3-years-old Lydia was shared to warn people about the dangers of using cheap makeup products.

Lydia wore makeup while playing and thought that it was harmless and non-toxic, but unfortunately it was proved to be her worst nightmare and she developed a reaction.

By using blush, lipstick and lip gloss on her face, her eyes swelled and blistered shut and a rash developed all over her body. She immediately rushed to hospital.

Her mother Kylie said, “In 24 hours our little girl went from 100% healthy to her eyes swollen and blistered shut with a rash all over her body and she was unable to eat to much for days because of the blistering and cracking of her lips.”

Now she is fine and doing better, but still suffering from after effects. Parents should be aware while buying any kids cosmetics to avoid such horrible things happen to your child.

