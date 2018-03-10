This upcoming movie starring Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan

Web Desk: Pakistani top actors Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan came together once again to do something very magical on the screen.

They both are coming together for upcoming Pakistani movie, ‘Moomal Rano’, earlier it was tilted Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani.

The film is all set to be released at the upcoming Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF). According to the director of the movie, Siraj ul Haque, “This will be the first time the film will be shown in Pakistan,”

“This might be followed by its release in cinemas or on local TV channels since it was initially planned for television by Zee TV. People want us to release it in cinemas since it has star power as well as commercial value but we haven’t finalized anything yet,” he added.

He also shared that the movie is a love story with a combination of folktale and a modern, contemporary touch. This short movie was produced in collaboration with ZEE Zindagi.

Watch the trailer

