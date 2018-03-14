This little girl’s wish came true but in the saddest way

Web Desk: A little girl, Lyla Ayres died just the days after telling her mother that she loved playing with her friends and wanted to stay six forever.

The six-year-old was born without a functioning immune system and despite regular trips to the hospital and scars from surgery. Her illness never stopped her from playing and having fun.

The girl was died on March 1 from suspected sepsis after she fell ill at the end of February. Just a week before, she told her mother that she never wanted to grow up.

The mother said, “Her birthday is on March 20, but she told me she didn’t want to get old.”

“She wanted to stay six forever.”

Source: Metro.co.uk

