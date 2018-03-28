This is how ‘chai’ makes an American woman millionaire

Web Desk: An American woman Brook Eddy had founded Bhakti Chai and successfully generated revenue of seven million dollar from this ‘Chai Busines’. Her love for tea grew during her visit to India.

After she went back her home in Boulder, Colorade, she formulated an original chai brew. She began selling mason jars of her one-of-a-kind infusion out of the back of car and soon gained a following.

Eddy quoted, “I’m a white girl of hippie parents in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and then raised in Michigan, right? I shouldn’t really have this pulse for India, but I do. I love the chaos and vibrancy. Every time I come I’m introduced to something new, It’s just real.”

Source: Deccanchronicle