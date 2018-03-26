This is how a pilot handled when plane engine stopped mid air

Web Desk: At an altitude of 2,500 metres, there was little pilot Chad Barber could do to prevent the crash. A video went viral in which you can easily see how the engine was stopped and how the pilot handled it.

The incident happened during his aerobatics routine, after the pilot completed a negative G maneuver, which was followed by a four-point roll and a pitch up to vertical.

In the video you can see that plane engine stopped in mid air, but luckily, on using the electric starter, Barber was able to start the engine and get the plane under control again.

Source: Indianexpress