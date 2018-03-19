This airport worker loses 10 per cent of his salary due to his looks

Web Desk: Posting the images and videos of good looking people on social media accounts has become a trend. Such material go viral so fast and make the person overnight internet sensation.

The similar incident took place at southeast China’s Xiamen airport, where a passenger shot a worker while he was walking on the airport runway. As soon as she posted the video on her social media account, it went viral. Many people on Chinese social media also compared him to a South Korean celebrity Song Joong Ki, who stars in a popular soup opera Descendants of the Sun.

As a result of this video, the airport employer had to face 10 per cent deduction from his salary, because of his untidy uniform and also the fact that his hand was in his pocket while he was on duty.

According to the company, “Taking into consideration the influential impact this video has made, the aggravated penalty must be applied”

The employer told, “Honestly, I still feel quite happy because it is not easy to become so famous that quickly. My company did nothing wrong, it was my fault for not keeping with the correct standards in terms of dress code and behavior. Please don’t bombard the passenger who uploaded the video online. I never blamed her, because she didn’t mean to cause me any harm.”

Source: Indianexpress