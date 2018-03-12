This actor persuades Nana Patekar to join Kaala

Web Desk: Nana Patekar is recognized well in Bollywood film Industry, as well as in Marathi cinema.

Nana has also tried his fate in Tamil cinema, and now he is all set to play an antagonist in the upcoming Rajnikanth starrer ‘Kaala’.

During the interview with Mid-Day, Nana Patekar quoted, “He (Rajinikanth) said that no one was going to look at him. It was a sweet gesture, When he narrated the role to me, I told him that I wouldn’t do the movie because I was not sure about playing an antagonist. But I did it only for him.”

Kaala is scheduled to be released on April 27th.

Source: Deccanchronicle

