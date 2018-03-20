They are after my father’s business: former PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that people are behind my father’s business, Aaj News reported.

On Tuesday, while talking to the media persons, outside the Accountability Court, Sharif said that when nothing was found on previous reference, then why new reference were filed?

People involved in Rental Power, Quotina NICL cases faced no repercussion, said former premier.

A journalist asked him to comment Aamir Liaquat joining PTI, to which Sharif with a wide grin said that, “PTI is was formed for the people like Aamir Liaquat, adding that, people like Aamir suits PTI.”

A journalist asked, “Chaudhry Nisar made complains in last program, why don’t you convince him? Sharif however opted to remain silent and asked the media persons to move forward with the question.

They are obsessed with my father’s business, if they want accountability then it should be started from 1937, because Allah has been blessing us since 1937.

While commenting on Musharaf’s security, he said, we can only laugh at Musharaf’s arrival.