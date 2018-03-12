The Season finale of Pakistan’s Biggest Food & Music Festival

Karachi (11 th March 2018) : The season’s finale of Pakistan’s biggest Food and Music Festival concluded successfully on Sunday. The three-day Festival held at Beach Park Clifton Karachi on March 9 th , 10 th and 11 th attracted a huge number of visitors from all corners of the city and provided families with an opportunity to plan a perfect day out.

The festival attracted over 30,000 visitors to sample the city’s culinary delights. Attendees witnessed chefs working their magic through cooking demonstrations and enjoyed live music.

#CokeFest Karachi offered all of the season’s freshest flavors ranging from a diversity of traditional Desi to Continental, Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Thai), Turkish/Lebanese and Italian. The selection of cuisines for #CokeFest has been curated based on the reviews and feedback of the extremely active members of the popular food portal “Foodies ‘R Us”, indeed confirming that the selection is based on popular choice and opinions of some of Pakistan’s most passionate and authentic foodies.

#CokeFest spokesperson Asad Sheikh, founder of the influential food collective Foodies ‘R Us has said; “Food is the only common denominator between every culture and it’s the only thing that brings people together.”

CEO at Activemedia Saad M. Khan said; “This is the second season of Coca-Cola Food and Music Festival and we have already come a long way. Expanding to five cities with hundreds of food stalls and the biggest artists on stage, the festival has broken all records”.

Indeed, a diverse panel of culinary talents i.e. local chefs offered special festival menus, discounts, and great meal deals during the festival.

#CokeFest was hosted by Coca-Cola Pakistan and cosponsored by Kashmir cooking oil and Banaspati

with Foodies ‘R Us, Activemedia and MediaWorld, as the organizing partners.

Also, The Festival’s Transport Partner was Careem, Kids zone partner: Candy land, OOH Partner: Kinetic and Ticketing Partner: Easy tickets. Official media partners for the festival are SAMAA FM 107, Geo Television Network

and Jang Group with Lotus PR as the official public relations partners. —Press Release

