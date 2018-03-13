The new Islamabad Int’l Airport to be operational from next month

The New Islamabad International Airport will be operational next month.

This was stated by Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan while visiting and inspecting different facilities of the new airport in Islamabad.

He said that no comprise on airport quality standards will be tolerated and no further delay will be made in this regard.

The Advisor said that new airport would be a great milestone in the history of Pakistan Aviation and it will provide best facilities of international standards to its valued customers.

He was given a detailed briefing about the operational readiness and the latest technology installed at the new Airport completed at an estimated cost of 85 billion rupees.

The airport has two Runways and it will cater 9 million passengers per annum. Airport is equipped with state of the art facilities and equipment including modern Aerobridges, Radar, Landing and Airfield Lighting System.

