Terror bid foiled in Balochistan’s Pishin district; 6 terrorists arrested

RAWALPINDI: Six suspected terrorists have been apprehended in Karbala and Pishin areas of Balochistan under the ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad.

According to ISPR, FC Balochistan conducted intelligence-based operations on terrorists’ suspected hideouts and averted a major terrorist activity in Balochistan.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition including five hundred kilograms of explosive, suicide jackets, prepared improvised explosive devices,, sub machine guns, mines, and communication equipment were also recovered.

