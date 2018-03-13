Ten percent increase in kinnow export recorded during current season: CRIS

SARGODHA: The Director Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) Muhammad Nawaz Maiken on Tuesday said ten percent increase in kinnow export was recorded during current season and process would also be increased till end of season.

The CRIS expert said above 2,00,000 metric ton kinnow has been exported so far from tehsil Bhalwal adding that exports were also continued to international markets from Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

He said that current kinnow season have been declared satisfactory while export to the international markets would also be continued till end of March.

The kinnow was mainly exported to the countries including Ukraine, Indonesia and Russia while exports were also maintained in other countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries, he added

The growers have received good price of their orchards and processors have also availed best rates from exports.He hoped that growers will receive best rates in coming season adding that processors’ season was also satisfactory.The kinnow picking was in final stage while cold storage production was also continued now, he added.

He advised growers to spray their orchards and also start fertilizing while pruning was also necessary for health trees.

loading...