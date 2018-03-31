Ten people who lost their life due to selfie

Web Desk: Social media are endangering our lives in many ways. Social media scam, fake news, cyber bulling, religious extremism are some of the common threats of using it. Another silent killer is selfie, people today are greedy for getting more and more likes. It can take our life at risk.

Here are 10 people who met their tragic death while taking Selfie.

Francoise Guillaume- Fell in an active geyser

A 68-years old Belgian tourist died after suffering 85% burns. She was taking selfie, but accidently fell backed into an active geyser in Chile.

Sylwia Rajchel- Fell off a bridge onto concrete

This 23-years-old medical student Sylwia Rajchel fell 15 feet onto a concrete platform while trying to take a picture on the ledge of a bridge.

Andrey R – Fell off a building

He fell off a ninth-floor rooftop in Russia, he was trying to take an extreme selfie. He was famous in Instagram for doing daring stunts.

Hideto Uedo – Fell down the steps at the Taj Mahal

Japanese Tourist, Hideto Uedo, died while taking a selfie. He fell down some steps whilst visiting the Taj Mahal. He received a heart attack due to fall.

Deleon Alonso Smith – Shot himself

A 19-years-old Deleon Alonso, from Texas shot himself accidently, while trying to take selfie.

Courtney Ann Sanford – took a selfie whilst driving

North Caroline resident, Courtney Ann Stanford, 32, died in a head-on collision with a truck after uploading a selfie to Facebook whilst driving.

Xenia Ignatyeva – Fell off a bridge

Xenua Ignatyeva, 17, plunged 30 feet to her death whilst taking a picture on a railway bridge in Saint Petersburg. She was hit with 1,500 volts of electricity.

Kids watch as their parents fall off a cliff

A couple plummeted to their deaths while trying to take a perfect selfie, they lost their footing and slipped off the edge. Their five and six years old kids saw this incident live.

Three student hit by a train

Three students in India were trying to take a daring selfie. They were talking a picture by standing on the train tracks as a speeding train approached and crushed them.

Oscar Reyes – Took part in the ‘selfie olymics’

In 2015, Oscar Reyes, 18 took part in the selfie Olympics, he tried to take a selfie but accidentally fell off her door and injured his head. He died from excessive bleeding.

Source: Viralthread