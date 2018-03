KARACHI:Ten cargo containers fell into sea from an anchored ship at Karachi Port when it was slightly shaken by another ship.

The incident occurred at a private terminal – Asian Pakistan Terminal Limited – affiliated to Karachi Port when a cargo ship during berthing slightly hit a berthed cargo ship.

According to an official from Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the KPT vessels and mariners responded very quickly and cleared the channel for ships traffic at the port.—APP